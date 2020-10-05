PAAC members convinced Historic Vista Theater “can be saved” after roof collapse

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Due to overwhelming support from the public, members of the Peninsula Arts Appreciation Council (PAAC) are more convinced now than ever that the Historic Vista Theater can be saved after the roof collapsed over the auditorium on August 26.

The roof collapse was caused by a drain malfunction.

“We have made progress on several fronts, architectural drawings of Phase I repairs have been sent to the city and we are working to secure a contractor to winterize the building,” PAAC Advisory Board President Rusty Bowers said. “And we are excited to announce we have raised nearly $40,000 toward our $100,000 goal.”

An ongoing Negaunee High School Alumni fundraising challenge has been “very helpful in the effort.” The NHS class of 1969 presented PAAC advisory board members with a check for $2,309 on Sunday.

NHS Alumnus Fran Lukkarinen said, even though the class of 1969’s check has been presented, she would like the friendly competition to continue.

“If there is a class out there that can do better than us, we don’t care. The important thing is we are helping to save this building,” said Lukkarinen.

She and her classmates remember the Vista for the movies she attended there growing up.

“I think all of us remember the matinees.” Lukkarinen said. “We would come here on a Saturday afternoon and you would have a quarter or your 50 cents for the movie and you would get popcorn or pop.”

Classmate Carol Luoma said in her experience the building represents “a place to gather with friends safely” that spans generations.

“My grandson has been in plays here, and my granddaughter has been in plays here,” Luoma said. “It’s a place where, if you have theater aspirations, you can get involved because it’s limited. It’s important, and that’s why we did this.”

Other NHS classes have stepped up to the challenge as well, Bowers said.

The class of 1995 gave $1000, the class of 1994 gave $500, and the class of 1976 raised $710, with several other classes giving $100 or less.

“We appreciate everyone who has donated,” Bowers said. “We have a lot more money to raise, but the community support we see every day makes that seem possible.

Efforts are not limited to the GoFundMe. The organization launched a two week drive on Sunday, with the goal of collecting as many returnable cans and bottles as possible to raise funds toward the effort.

Donations can be dropped off any time at the marked trailers at the fruit stand across from the National Guard Armory on U.S. 41 or at Super One in Negaunee.

The group will also hold the following staffed specific drop off days:

Friday October 9th at Super One Foods in Negaunee from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday October 11th at Econo Foods in Marquette from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday October 16 at Super One Foods in Negaunee from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday October 18th at Super One Foods in Marquette from noon to 5 p.m.

Those who can’t get to one of the trailers or in-person drop off events, are asked to send a message on the Historic Vista Theater Facebook page or via email at negauneevista@gmail.com organizers will try to arrange a pick-up or give you an alternative drop off location.

The organization is also asking for volunteers, who can sign up online here.

“Community support means everything to us,” Gladwell said. “But it’s important to know that if you can’t afford to donate to the gofundme effort, you can donate cans or simply volunteer a couple hours of your time.”

Organizers will be practicing social distancing and also wearing masks and gloves during sorting events and on in person drop off days.

Monetary donations can still be made at the theater’s GoFundMe. Checks can be mailed to 218 Iron Street, Negaunee, MI 49866.

