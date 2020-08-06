Peter White Public Library August events

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – August is here and the Peter White Public has a calendar full of upcoming events.

Carolyn McManis, the programming coordinator spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about some of those events.

Some are about books and some are music events. PWPL has many music related events this month. They are help outside on the steps of the PWPL. They ask that people bring chair or blankets to sit on and masks.

For more information on what’s going on at the PWPL, click here.

Latest stories