Peter White Public Library re-opens for Express In-person Visits

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – After months of providing library services through curbside pick-up and by-appointment-only, the Peter White Public Library (PWPL) has reopened its building to the general public once again.

The library is calling it “Express In-Person Visits”. This new service will allow people to come back into the library at certain hours during the week.

“One thing that we cannot do for people is browse the collection for them,” said Andrea Ingmire, the director of PWPL. “And so with school starting, in particular, it’s more important because we have families who are looking for resources for their children. We also have a lot of people who are in need of career assistance, help with resume writing, that kind of thing. And so it’s really easier to do that type of work in person.”

People entering the building are asked to keep their visits as short as possible. Masks are also required, covering the nose and mouth.

“Lingering is kind of that thing that’s really hard for us to offer right now because that’s where a lot of the risk comes into play. And then we’re cleaning, of course, like everybody is. All the time.”

The Express In-Person Visit hours will be Monday through Wednesday 3 p.m to 6 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Curbside pick-up is still available.

For more information, you can visit the PWPL Facebook page or website.