Pick-up truck stolen from Fox Marquette dealership

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — On Monday, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office sent out a “be on the look out” report for a gray Ford F-150 pick-up truck that was stolen from Fox Marquette Ford dealership.
The pick-up truck was stolen on Saturday from the dealership on US-41 in Marquette Township.
The truck’s Michigan license plate number is 1MPZ89.
If anyone has information about the truck or the incident should call 906-225-8434.
