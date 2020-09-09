Pick-up truck stolen from Fox Marquette dealership

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — On Monday, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office sent out a “be on the look out” report for a gray Ford F-150 pick-up truck that was stolen from Fox Marquette Ford dealership.

The pick-up truck was stolen on Saturday from the dealership on US-41 in Marquette Township.

License Plate #: 1MPZ89

If anyone has information about the truck or the incident should call 906-225-8434.

