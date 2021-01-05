Polar Roll kicks off January 15

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – In this year’s Polar Roll, participants will take pictures of themselves at checkpoints to prove their participation on their own time.

Racers can participate in five different categories and travel by snowshoe or fat bike. The five different categories follow routes of varying distance and difficulty across Marquette County.

Participants will follow their chosen racecourse with GPS and no support will be available due to the individual format of the race.

