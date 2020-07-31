Police chase and meth arrest in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette Police Department arrested 3 people Thursday following a car chase and crash.

According to police, officers attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding just before 10 p.m. Thursday. They tell us the driver, Zya Fassbender, drove off. After a short chase by police, they say Fassbender was going too fast, and crashed into a fire hydrant while trying to round the corner of Elm St. near McClellan Ave.

After being checked out at the emergency room, Fassbender was taken to the Marquette County Jail for Fleeing and Eluding. Three additional felony charges were authorized for Possession of Methamphetamine, Resisting and Obstructing, and Tampering with Evidence.

Officers say two other people were in the car at the time of the incident. Taylor Kugler and Amber Sweeney. Both Sweeney and Kugler were treated and released from the hospital, then taken to the Marquette County Jail for unrelated arrest warrants.

