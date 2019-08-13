Police investigate US 41/M-95 intersection three-vehicle crash

HUMBOLDT TWP. — Around 10:00 a.m. yesterday, August 12, the Maquette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a three-vehicle personal injury crash at the US 41/M-95 intersection.

79-year-old Judith Prisk, of Champion was driving a 2007 Ford Escape and traveling eastbound on US 41. 65-year-old William Mattila, of Republic was driving a 2010 Subaru Forester and turning south onto M-95 from US 41 when he crossed into the path of Prisk’s eastbound vehicle causing a collision.

Prisk’s car then overturned several times striking a 2018 Chrysler 300 driven by 71-year-old Michael McCann of Negaunee, who stopped in the turning lane behind Mattilas vehicle.

Prisk and McCann were taken by ambulance to Bell Hospital and UP Health System Marquette where they were treated for severe, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.