Two potential COVID-19 exposure sites in Marquette County

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — The Marquette County Health Department has labeled a two Marquette County establishments as a potential public exposure sites.

The Throttle Bar and Grill located at 1669 M-35 in Little Lake has been identified by MCHD and contact tracing as the exposure site.

The Marquette County Health Department recommends that anyone who visited The Throttle Bar and Grill on Tuesday, October 27th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and contact your medical provider should you become symptomatic.

The Superior Entertainment Center located at 3060 US-41 in Marquette Township has also been identified as a COVID-19 exposure site.

The Marquette County Health Department recommends that anyone who visited The Superior Entertainment Center from October 20th-21st and October 27th-28th from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and contact your medical provider should you become symptomatic.

MCHD reminds people to avoid close contact with people who are not part of your household as even people with mild or no symptoms can spread the virus. Masking, washing hands, and maintaining a 6- foot distance are steps that you can take to protect yourself and your loved ones.

