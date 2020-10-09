Potential COVID-19 exposure site at Pine Grove Bar in Republic

REPUBLIC, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) has become aware through contract tracing efforts that Pine Grove Bar in Republic is a potential public exposure site for COVID-19.

MCHD is recommending that anyone who visited the Pine Grove Bar on October 3 from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. (October 4), to monitor yourself for symptoms for the novel coronavirus and contact your medical provider should you develop symptoms.

Testing information can be found on the Marquette County Health Department website.

MCHD recommends the public to adhere to all social distancing and hygienic practices, and to wear a mask whenever you are around people in public, whether inside our outside of a building.

