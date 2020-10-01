Project: Keep Kids Warm asking for only new winter attire this year due to COVID-19

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – As the days begin to turn cold once again, Wesley United Methodist Church in Ishpeming and Immanuel Luthern Church in Negaunee are gathering donations to help kids and families this winter.

Project: Keep Kids Warm has been providing winter clothes for children in Ishpeming, Negaunee, and Republic communities for eleven years. In previous years, new and used clothes were accepted. However, due to COVID-19, things have changed a bit.

“We can’t use the Ishpeming armory for a free shopping or distribution day as we had in the past many years,” said Dick Derby, the project coordinator. “So what we’re going to do this year is work with the schools directly and service organizations, The Salvation Army and St. Vincent DePaul, and others that we are identifying to help find those families in our community that have need for winter clothing.”

There is also a change with donations.

“We are not going to be able to accept slightly used or used winter clothing. It would be logistically very difficult to sterilize that with the virus going on. But, we are accepting new winter clothing. And we’re asking people to consider giving financial donations. 100 percent of which will be used to purchase new winter clothing, and we have a staff of volunteers who will do that,” said Derby.

New jackets, snow pants, boots, hats, mittens, and any other winter clothing are needed for ages infant to 18 years old.

Clothing can be dropped off in the marked totes at Wesley United Methodist Church, located at 801 Hemlock Street in Ishpeming. There is also a drop-off at Immanuel Lutheran, located at 521 Highway U.S. 41 in Negaunee.

Monetary donations can be made out to Wesley United Methodist Church at P.O. Box 342, Ishpeming, MI 49849.

For more information, you can contact Dick Derby at 906-235-0339 or derby.richard.a@gmail.com.

