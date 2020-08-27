Protests of different views in Downtown Marquette Wednesday evening

MARQUETTE Mich. (WJMN) – The corner of Washington St. and Third St. was divided Wednesday evening in Marquette.
On the side of the post office, people who support the Black Lives Matter Movement and across the street, people who support the All Lives Matter Movement.
When Local 3 News was on the scene both protests seemed peaceful. Some people of opposite views were seen having respectful conversations on their stances.
