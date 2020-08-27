Protests of different views in Downtown Marquette Wednesday evening

North Central UP

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARQUETTE Mich. (WJMN) – The corner of Washington St. and Third St. was divided Wednesday evening in Marquette.

On the side of the post office, people who support the Black Lives Matter Movement and across the street, people who support the All Lives Matter Movement.

When Local 3 News was on the scene both protests seemed peaceful. Some people of opposite views were seen having respectful conversations on their stances.

Latest stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story