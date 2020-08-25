Ready for take-off, Saw-whet owl healthy after spending two weeks at Chocolay Raptor Center

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – A tiny fledgling (young) Saw-whet owl has been at the Chocolay Raptor Center for about two weeks.

“We got a call from a guy in town who live across the street from the Northern campus and he said he was walking on the campus and saw this little owl down on the ground that couldn’t fly and he was afraid with all of the students coming back that somebody would step on it,” said Jerry Maynard, Chocolay Raptor Center Co-Founder.

Maynard said they couldn’t find anything obviously wrong with the owl other than it being dehydrated and emaciated.

“Which means he hadn’t been hunting and I’m not even sure he could fly yet or he knew he could fly. So we started hand feeding him and then within a day he was eating on his own but he still couldn’t fly at all and it took him three days of eating lot for a little guy,” said Maynard. “Before he couldn’t even fly six inches up to a little perch that we put in the infirmary cage with him. And then within a week he was flying around the cage. We put him in a bigger cage so he could fly better and he’s just flying beautiful right now.”

Maynard says it’s been a slow year and they probably won’t even have 40 rescues this year.

“The biggest ones have been bald and in fact we actually released a bald eagle yesterday,” said Maynard.

Now that this owl is healthy again, he is ready to be released back into the wild. The Chocolay Raptor Center will be doing that Wednesday evening.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chocolay Raptor Center hasn’t had public education events and releases open to the public like they normally do. To follow along on their Facebook page, click here.

