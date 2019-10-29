Rezoning, Lakeshore Blvd, among topics of discussion at Marquette City Commission

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — The Marquette City Commission met for more than three hours Monday night.

One of the items on the agenda was for the rezoning of a municipal site. This would allow for commercial or residential space to be built on the land.

“Those properties are properties that recently been sold, by the city, to private developers or owners. Prior to being sold, they were classified as municipal, as zoning, and that was because we owned them. As we sell each one (property), we’re asking the commission to rezone them appropriately for what their future use might be,” said Mike Angeli, Manager, City of Marquette.

The property that received the most public critique was the lot off the intersection of Wright Street and Lakeshore Drive.

It was originally a waste management site and the community voiced their concern on what may come up in development, from chemicals in the soil to poor air quality for landowners.

The commission vote of 6 to 1 passed to rezone the lot, but commission members want to clarify that this lot is not available to build residential housing yet, but to start the discussion and further research.

“That’s primarily to ensure that the roads structure and bridge that’s adjacent to that remains in tacked. We’re also going to ask them to discuss further the possibility of stabilizing the shoreline further south and north with boulders as well,” said Angeli.

The commission passed the $12 thousand dollar emergency road bank and hope to have it installed in the coming weeks.