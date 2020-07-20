Roll over accident leaves two injured in Negaunee over the weekend

NEGANUEE, Mich. (WJMN) — The Negaunee Police Department responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of US-41 and Baldwin Ave on Saturday.

A blue Chevrolet Blazer was travelling east on US-41 when it disregarded a red light and went through the intersection. The Chevrolet was then struck by a gray GMC Terrain that was travelling north on Baldwin Ave.

The Chevrolet then rolled over and came to a rest in the eastbound lane on US-41, but was facing west.

The driver and the front passenger of the Cherolet were transported to UPHS-Marquette to be treated for injuries. The driver of the GMC was uninjured.

Names are not being released at this time. Local 3 will provide updates when they are available.

