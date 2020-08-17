Rollover accident in Champion Township

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Negaunee Post responded to a single vehicle traffic crash on US-41 near County Road AW in Champion Township on Friday.

The investigation determined that a black 2007 Ford F-150, driven by a 45-year-old Ishpeming woman was traveling on US-41 at a high rate of speed.

While negotiating a curve, the driver lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway and overturned multiple times.

The vehicle came to a rest on its side after striking a tree. The driver suffered serious injuries.

The passenger, 51-year-old Ishpeming man suffered minor injuries.

Both occupants had to be extricated from the vehicle and were transported to UP Health Systems Marquette by ambulance for treatment of their injuries.

Seatbelts were worn by both occupants at the time of the crash. Drugs and alcohol are believed to be a contributing factor.

The crash is still under investigation and Local 3 will update this story once more information becomes available.

Latest Stories