Roof debris removed from Vista Theater auditorium

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) — On Tuesday, a crane started to remove roof debris from the historic Vista Theater auditorium.

On Aug. 26, the Vista Theater building had been found stable after the roof collapse, leaving the auditorium open to the elements.

The removal of the debris from the inside of the theater was expected to coast $31,400 and The Peninsula Arts Appreciates Committee hopes to have the area cleared out.

The wall supports are speculated to cost $33,600 and another $30,800 is estimated to install temporary wall structures to preserve the stage and balcony areas.

The Peninsula Arts Appreciates Committee has raised over $50,000 of their $100,000 goal. If you would like to donate to help fix this Historic Vista Theater, click here.

Any remaining funds raised will go toward the rebuilding of the roof, which will cost a minimum of $150,000 more.

