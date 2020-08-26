Roof of historic Vista Theater collapses

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) — Early Wednesday morning, a portion of the roof at the historic Vista Theater collapsed causing severe damage to the building.

The ceiling collapsed on top of the seating right in front of the stage, covering the entire inside with debris.

The building contractor was on scene when Local 3 arrived Wednesday morning.

Currently, the City of Negaunee is meeting to discuss what to do moving forward with the Vista, along with the possibility of temporarily shutting down the businesses that line Iron Street in downtown Negaunee.

The Vista Theater roof was replaced last year, according to an owner of a neighboring business.

Details are unknown as to the cause of the damage, but Local 3 will update this story once more information becomes available.

Vista Theater

