Room at the Inn seeking volunteers for meal delivery

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Room at the Inn is looking for volunteers to help with meal delivery to COVID-19 positive guests. They sent the following message to volunteers:

“Dear Volunteers:

Unfortunately Covid-19 is now present in the shelter and Warming Center. This poses unimaginable challenges to caring for our guests and we need your help.

12:15 — pick up food from Salvation Army and deliver to Warming Center, My Place, America’s Best Value Inn, Brentwood

NOTE: Please call Ryan at 248-563-9988 if you can help with deliveries. YOU WILL BE DELIVERING TO COVID-POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS–TAKE ALL PRECAUTIONS. Volunteers set food outside door, knock and back away and confirm that they are well before leaving. You will be provided specifics as to rooms for deliveries the day of your shift.

6pm — pick up food from Hudson’s and deliver to Warming Center, My Place, America’s Best Value Inn, Brentwood

NOTE: Please call Ryan at 248-563-9988 if you can help with deliveries. YOU WILL BE DELIVERING TO COVID-POSTIVE INDIVIDUALS — TAKE ALL PRECAUTIONS. Volunteers set food outside door, knock and back away and confirm that they are well before leaving. You will be provided specifics as to rooms for deliveries the day of your shift.

Warming Center: Volunteers are needed for all usual tasks, and at all times of the day night.

PLEASE NOTE: Please call Nick at 906-361-4152 to volunteer at the Warming Center. Covid-positive guests may be lodged in the rear part of the building and Covid is currently spreading among guests. PLEASE VOLUNTEER, BUT ONLY IF YOU HAVE ALREADY HAD COVID.”