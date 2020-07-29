Salvation Army of Marquette County collecting school supplies for children in need

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Salvation Army of Marquette County is collecting school supplies as children in need get ready to head back to school.

It’s a backpack giveaway and items will be donated to children in the western part of Marquette County.

Items can be dropped off at both Salvation Army location in Marquette and Ishpeming. Captain Doug Winters says their are also collection sites at area stores like Walmart.

For more information, call the Ishpeming location at (906) 486-8121.

