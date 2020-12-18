Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign moving along smoothly

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Red Kettle Campaign will end on December 24 and is going well despite seeing less volunteers.

Captain Doug Winters from Salvation Army of Marquette County says that even though there are less volunteers people are still being generous.

“Red Kettle event moving right along we’re right on track for where we should be, it’s kind of amazing because we’ve had less bell ringers this year than previous years just because of COVID but people have just been so generous that the red kettle is a real good effort for us this year,” said Winters.

They will collect donations until Christmas Day. Winters says last year they extended the campaign but are unsure if they will be able to this year. Donations can also be made online at registertoring.com.

“There’s a donate now button there and all that money goes right to Marquette, by your zip code it’ll direct the money right to Marquette County,” said Winters.

Local 3’s crew joined in on the bell ringing on December 17. They sang carols, rang bells and helped to spread holiday cheer at Super One Foods in Marquette.

“We feel it’s really important to still get involved this year even though 2020’s been kind of a strange year we still feel that it’s very important to support the Salvation Army and the Red Kettle Campaign,” said Tony Stagliano, Station Operations Manager. “And to bring a little Christmas cheer out to the community I mean we’re terrible but it’s still a lot of fun and I think it puts a smile on people’s faces and if it can do that and maybe somebody will reach down in their pocket and give a little bit extra then I guess our job is accomplished.”

To volunteer as a bell ringer, virtually ring a bell by asking friends and family to donate online or to donate, visit registertoring.com.