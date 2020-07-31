Sands Speedway hosts ‘Kids Day 2020’ this Sunday

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – The track at Sands Speedway is open this season and track manager, Stan Wittler says it’s been a great turnout so far.
Sunday, August 2nd is their next race day and it will also be their annual Kids Day. Wittler spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the details of the event.
Wittler says their is plenty of space to spread out at the track to enjoy a day of racing.
For more information, click here.
