Santa visits downtown Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Santa will be in the Marquette Commons from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on December 3.

The Marquette DDA is also holding a holiday decoration contest for downtown businesses. Voting will be done on the Marquette DDA website between the evening of December 3 until December 18.

The decorating contest is a part of the DDA’s new event, Light Up Downtown Marquette. The events replace the typical annual Winter Snow Fun Holiday Parade and annual City Tree Lighting due to their cancellation because of COVID-19.