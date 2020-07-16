Scrap tire cleanup set for Marquette County next month

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — The Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority (MCSWMA) has received a Scrap Tire Cleanup Grant from EGLE.
They will be at the Compost/Rubbish site located at 1415 Pioneer Road August 13 from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. for collection.
All Marquette County residents may bring up to 10 tires at a time. Car and truck tires that are 22.5 inches in diameter or less (with or without rims) will be accepted at this collection.
Larger tires, tractor tires and tires on split rims will NOT be accepted at this site.
For more information on disposing of these types of tires, click here.
