Secretary of State office in Marquette closed

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Currently, all appointments scheduled for the Marquette Branch of the Secretary of State office are being honored at the Escanaba Branch.

Signs taped to the door state due to building issues, all appointments are being held in Escanaba. There is no further explanation about the closure. There is no date when the Marquette office could reopen. Our calls to the S.O.S. phone number were put on hold because of a high call volume.

If you have an appointment already schedule, you may receive a text message the day before, notifying you of the location change.

The sign taped to the door of the Marquette office read as follows:

LOCATION CHANGE FOR YOUR APPOINTMENT

Because of a uilding issue, we must change the location for the appointment you had scheduled with the Secretary of State’s Marquette branch office. We will honor your appointment at the same time and same day you had scheduled at the following branch office:

Escanaba – 305 Ludington St.

Come to the Escanaba branch office at your assigned appointment time and let the greeter at the door know you had an appointment that was moved from the Marquette branch office. The greeter will have your name and appointment information on a list and will ensure you get service.

We apologize in advance for any delayed service you might experience at your appointment. We appreciate your patience as we are committed to honoring your appointment despite the Marquette branch office being unavailable.