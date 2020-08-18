Several mailboxes damaged in Republic Township Friday, August 17

REPUBLIC, Mich., (WJMN) – The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office received 3 reports of damaged mailboxes on Fence River Road in Republic Township Friday, August 17.

One resident told officers he heard several loud bangs and then the sound of a vehicle or an ATV speeding off down the road. He then noticed his mailbox had been damaged by what appeared to be a baseball bat or similar object.

The incident was reported shortly after 10:00 P.M. on Friday. The investigating deputy noted there may be more damaged mailboxes that were not reported. If you have any information regarding the incident, call the Sheriff’s Office at (906)-225-8434.

Vandalism of mailboxes is taken seriously and carries a fine of up to $250,000 or can result in up to 3 years of jail time if convicted. Mailboxes are protected by federal law and crimes against mailboxes (and the mail inside) are investigated by Postal Inspectors.

