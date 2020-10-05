Single stream recycling begins for city of Marquette, Chocolay Township residents

MARQUETTE/CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – The anticipated single-stream recycling and glass collection is soon to begin for some Marquette County residents.

Starting October 5, 2020, all Chocolay Township and city of Marquette residents can begin utilizing the single stream recycling program. Place cardboard, paper, plastic, and metal together in a hard walled container or recycle cart.

A separate curbside glass collection will begin December 7, 2020. The first full week of each month will be dedicated for glass recycle collection only. You may place your glass in a hard walled container or recycle cart and it will be collected on your scheduled collection day. No other recyclables will be collected that week. If your glass is contaminated with any other material, it will be tagged and rejected for collection. The remainder of the month will be dedicated to the single stream collection only.

If your single stream is contaminated with glass during these weeks, your single stream will be tagged and rejected for collection. A glass collection schedule is available on the Chocolay Township website or the city of Marquette website.

Garbage collection schedule and times remain the same.

For more information on recycling in other areas of Marquette County, contact your local municipalities or visit the Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority website.

Latest stories