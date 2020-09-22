‘Social Justice for Us’ remembers Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a candle vigil

MARQUETTE, Mich., (WJMN) – Social Justice for Us, an organization based in Marquette, held a candle vigil at 8:30 P.M., September 22 in front of the Marquette County Courthouse to honor late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg passed away at age 87 on September 18. She was the second woman seated on the Supreme Court and was appointed by Bill Clinton in 1993. Eric Sims, executive director of Social Justice for Us, says they chose to do the vigil because of Justice Ginsburg’s dedication to equality.

“We decided to do a candle vigil for late Justice Ruth because she, over the decades of her career, have not only dedicated her movement to equality and that’s not only for women but for men as well,” said Sims. “She fought in and outside of the courtroom, I just think that her grace is something we should all look towards to.”

Sims says they organized the event because people are feeling the same sense of loss and they can use the moment to reflect but plan to move forward.

“We all feel this kind of loss in a way, so like honing in on the emotions and like letting people know that like just because we’re losing one person doesn’t mean that like the work still doesn’t need to be done,” said Sims. “The work can be continued, she opened so many doors for us to blaze through.”

A group of around 40 people formed in front of the courthouse on the steps slightly before 8:30. People brought their own candles and some had extra to share. Sims said a few words in remembrance of Justice Ginsburg then the group held a moment of silence before sharing ways in which they had been inspired or impacted by Justice Ginsburg.

