State Police respond to crash south of Marquette

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police were seen responding to a crash along M-553 in Marquette County Friday evening.
A sedan was seen off the road and down an embankment of the road. No ambulance was spotted, only state police and a wrecker.
It was unclear at the time if road conditions were a factor in the crash.
Roads were observed with wet, heavy snow starting to accumulate on them earlier in the afternoon in Marquette Township.
