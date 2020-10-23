State Police respond to crash south of Marquette

North Central UP

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Car Accident 2_-2946187005257627145

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police were seen responding to a crash along M-553 in Marquette County Friday evening.

A sedan was seen off the road and down an embankment of the road. No ambulance was spotted, only state police and a wrecker.

It was unclear at the time if road conditions were a factor in the crash.

Roads were observed with wet, heavy snow starting to accumulate on them earlier in the afternoon in Marquette Township.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

SISU

Trending Stories