Strong winds lead to down power lines and outages in Houghton and Marquette counties

HOUGHTON AND MARQUETTE COUNTIES, Mich. (WJMN) – Strong winds during thunderstorms Sunday night and into the early morning left power outages in the U.P.

According to the Upper Peninsula Power Company, they had outages in Western Marquette County and near Houghton. The most being over 400 outages south of the Ishpeming area.

They say it’s from trees knocking down power lines. Crew have been repairing those lines all day to restore power for their customers. UPPCO tells Local 3 News what people need to know if they experience this again in the future.

“You know with this type of storm that comes through, oftentimes trees will bring down power lines,” said Brett French, VP, Communications and Business Development, UPPCO. “We encourage people to steer clear of any power lines that have been down because on inclement weather that’s come through to report them to the authorities so that we can send crews to investigate and make the repairs as necessary.”

To follow along with UPPCO’s power outages, click here.

