Structure fire in Chocolay Township

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Chocolay Township Fire Department responded to a structure fire late Wednesday evening on the 600 block of Willow Road at the Silver Creek Estates.

Chocolay Police Department arrived on scene first and used a fire extinguisher to control some fire. Upon arrival of the fire department, quick entry into the home knocked the remaining fire down.

The cause of the fire appears to be electrical in nature, somewhere in the ceiling. The home suffered water and structural damage from the fire in the ceiling and gaining access to the fire. Personnel were on scene for approximately two hours.

Assisting at the scene were Marquette City Fire, Marquette Township Fire, Skandia Fire, Sands Fire, County Rescue 131, UP Health Systems Marquette, BLP, and Semco.

