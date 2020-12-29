Stucko’s Pub & Grill raises thousands of dollars for its own employees, Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Even in the midst of their own struggles, Upper Peninsula businesses continue to give back to their communities.

Last week, Stucko’s Pub and Grill in Marquette held a fundraiser for its own employees and the Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum. The owners of Stucko’s matched any tip made alongside a match donation for the museum from an anonymous donor.

A total of $6,000 was raised for the Children’s Museum, and Stucko’s employees were also able to split $3,000 among each other.

“You know, the best part of it was [our employees] had so much fun working. It’s the most fun that I had seen them have since March,” said Sonia Stucko, owner of Stucko’s Pub & Grill. “We were fully-staffed all day and evening for both days and they just had a blast working together and having fun. It made them feel so good that so many people in the community and wanting to support them and the Children’s Museum. It just made them feel really good.”

The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum has had a significant loss of revenue this year, so this fundraiser meant a lot to them as well.

“It’s just so heartwarming and because I know, I know the restaurant industry is struggling right now. And it just shows the generosity and kindness of our community,” said Nheena Weyer Ittner, executive director of the Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum.

The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum is open six days a week by appointment only for a two-hour block for each family. Admission is $6 per person.

