Superior Dome open to public beginning of October

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Northern Michigan University will open its Superior Dome to students when classes begin Monday, Aug. 17.
Free community access to walk and jog in that facility, as well as the Berry Events Center, will be postponed until Oct. 1.
“The October date is tentative, depending on the COVID-19 situation at that time,” said Carl Bammert, Associate Athletic Director-Facilities.
“The university decided not to open those buildings fully right now, but to do it slowly instead to reduce any potential risk to community members in more vulnerable populations.”
Latest Stories
- Sentencing date set for NY self-help guru in sex slave case
- Hand sanitizer recall: US brands join FDA list of ‘toxic’ sanitizers
- MSU surveying erosion damage at lakeshore
- Justice Department dismantles the finances of terrorist organizations in the largest seizure ever
- Southwest removes family from flight after 3-year-old with autism refuses mask