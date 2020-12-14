Superior Health Foundation accepting health-centered grant applications

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Superior Health Foundation is now accepting grant applications for its spring 2021 funding cycle.

SHF will award more than $106,000 in grants during the spring cycle.

Eligibility information and on-line application forms are available on the SHF’s website at www.superiorhealthfoundation.org. Applications will be accepted from Dec. 15 through Jan. 15, 2021.

The Superior Health Foundation’s Grants Committee will review the applications and will make its recommendations to the SHF Board of Directors at its March board meeting.

The Superior Health Foundation is interested in receiving grant applications for health-centered projects or equipment purchases in the Upper Peninsula. In the past, the average fall grant award has been between $10,000 and $15,000.

“In a time of great uncertainty, the need has never been greater for many health-centered, non-profit organizations,” said Jim LaJoie, executive director of the Superior Health Foundation. “We’re excited about awarding another round of grants.”

SHF’s mission is to assist with unmet healthcare needs, with health education, and with programs and research on preventing illness and promoting health throughout the Upper Peninsula. Its vision is to improve the health of the residents of the Upper Peninsula.

Since its inception in 2012, the SHF has awarded more than $3 million in grant funding.

For more information, contact the SHF at 906-225-6914 or email shf@superiorhealthfoundation.org.