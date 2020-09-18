Superior Hills staff members test positive for COVID-19

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — According to the Superior Hills Elementary Schools website, two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Marquette Area Public School district notified the Marquette County Health Department of the first exposure on Tuesday.

On Friday, MAPS informed the public that a second staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Several more staff members and a small number of students have been identified as close contacts. All close contacts are required to quarantine for 14 days beginning from the last possible time of exposure, September 15.

Both MAPS and the Marquette County Health Department have decided to close in-person learning through September 29. Plans to reopen the building for in-person learning will begin September 30.

All students will be set-up as online learners during the time Superior Hills will be closed.

“We understand how difficult it is for families to make alternate arrangements on short notice for these upcoming days. Please know that we appreciate your help in stopping the potential spread of this disease through this quick action. Our staff has been diligent in wearing masks while working and complying with our strict district guidelines,” said Marquette Area Public Schools Superintendent William Saunders.

“We will continue to clean and disinfect light switches, door knobs/push bars, locker handles, toys, bathrooms, copy machines, etc. in addition to our regular cleaning and disinfecting schedule. All families will be notified as soon as we receive additional direction from the Health Department.”

Latest Stories