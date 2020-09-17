Superior Watershed Partnership hosts beach clean-up in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Lake Superior is one of the many things that make the Upper Peninsula special. Superior Watershed Partnership hosts beach clean-ups to help maintain and preserve the natural beauty we get to enjoy every day.

On Thursday afternoon, Superior Watershed Partnership held its first beach clean-up/dune restoration this year. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed back the event. The non-profit organization provided gloves, hand sanitizer, and asked volunteers to social distance and wear facial coverings.

“We’re really glad we were able to make this one work and that people are taking safety precautions seriously so that we could come out here and help Lake Superior and the beaches,” said Tyler Penrod, the Great Lakes Conservation Corps Program Manager for Superior Watershed Partnership.

Volunteers helped pick up litter and planted beach grass along the shoreline.

“Living on Lake Superior we have really strong winds and strong storms that can cause erosion to our beaches. So, to prevent that loss, we come out and we plant beach grass. The beach grass has really strong root networks that hold the sand in place and it keeps our beaches from washing away when we have strong storms.”

There are some ways you can help protect the Great Lakes and keep their beaches clean.

“It’d mean a lot if people could stay on designated trails. Walking on beach grass tends to kill it and kind of trample it down. So staying on designated trails is a big thing. And also, when you go out to enjoy the beach, make sure you’re taking everything onto the beach, off the beach with you.”

For more information on Superior Watershed Partnership, you can visit its website here.

