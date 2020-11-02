Suspect arrested after body found in Marquette County

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is working with Michigan State Police after a body was found in Chocolay Township on Friday night.

The FBI office in Detroit confirms a body was found outside Keweenaw Bay Indian Community tribal land.

Along with the FBI, the MSP and their crime lab, KBIC Tribal Police, Marquette County Sheriff’s Department, and Chocolary Township PD & Fire-Rescue are all working together in this ongoing investigation.

The state/local/tribal departments were the first to respond to the call on Friday night and contacted the FBI after their intial investigation.

One person is due in federal court on Monday afternoon. We have contacted the U.S. Attorney’s Office for details on the identity of the suspect, victim, and any possible charges filed in this case.