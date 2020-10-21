Suspect in custody after hijacking a Marquette County Sheriff’s Office vehicle

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – According to a Marquette County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, a suspect is in custody after hijacking one of the sheriff office’s vehicles.

Sheriff Greg Zyburt was attending an early morning interview with Mark and Walt on Sunny 101.9 when he discovered his marked patrol vehicle missing. After checking for his keys and found them on his belt, he thought one of his deputies was playing a joke on him.

Zyburt called his road lieutenant asking where they moved his vehicle. The lieutenant told him he had no idea what he was talking about. During their phone conversation, someone reported to Central Dispatch of a marked police vehicle in the ditch on Forestville Road.

Deputies and their K-9 Deja were dispatched to the scene of the crash. Within 10 minutes, Deja was on track and located the suspect in a restroom at the Forestville boat launch.

The suspect has been taken into custody and charged with Unlawful Driving Away of an Automobile.

An extra set of keys were inside the patrol vehicle. This was unknown to Sheriff Zyburt.

It is unknown at this time how the suspect gained entrance to the vehicle.

