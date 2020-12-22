Teal Lake Melt-Down 2021 kicks off with virtual campaign

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) — Now with Teal Lake covered in ice, it’s time to guess when it will melt. Due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic, the Teal Lake Melt-Down will initially be sold online.

The Teal Lake Melt-Down is a contest to select the exact day and time the replica mine shaft head-frame structure drops through the ice of Teal Lake in Negaunee. The closest entry to the exact day and time determines the winner.

The winning entry is worth 50% of the contest net proceeds or $500, whichever is greater. Recent prize money awarded was $1,508 in 2019 and $1,579 in 2020. The fundraising committee hopes participation will continue to rise.

The structure will be put in place when it’s determined safe enough to move it on to the lake.

History of dates and times of the structure falling through the ice includes the following most recent years:

2020 – May 3 @ 12:37am

2019 – April 26 @ 12:18pm

2017 – April 9 @ 3:00am

2016 – April 20 @ 10:00am

The winning entry must be purchased at least 48 hours prior to the structure falling through the ice. In the case of a tie, the winner will be determined by the earlier entry purchase date.

In the event of an unforeseen occurrence (malicious act, tampering, acts of nature, equipment failure or other) all decisions of the Melt-Down Committee to award the winner are final.

To enter the 2021 Teal Lake Melt-Down contest, visit the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce or the Negaunee Lions Club website to purchase an entry.

Entries are $5 for each guess.

Latest Stories