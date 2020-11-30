Teddy bear toss at NMU on December 5

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – This year’s Teddy Bear Toss at NMU will take place outside due to COVID-19 on December 5 between 1:00 and 4:00 P.M.

Katheryn Harvath, Digital Athletics Communications Manager, says they chose a drive through toss so people were still involved in the event as opposed to giving an online donation.

“We still obviously wanted to be supportive and help the Salvation Army and St. Vincent De Paul in this teddy bear toss and it’s always been such a fun event that everyone just enjoys tossing the teddy bears which normally they toss them on the ice,” said Harvath. “We still wanted to kind of implement that as much as we possibly could rather than doing just a online donation we figured that this is getting the community involved with our teams and being able to see our teams that unfortunately, they haven’t been able to see much of this year.”

Harvath says that people will drive into the parking lot south of the main entrance to the Barry Events Center and throw their bears. NMU representatives and athletes will collect the bears and bag them to distribute between the Salvation Army and St. Vincent De Paul.

“People are encouraged to bring their teddy bears wrapped in plastic bags or however they want, up to the Berry Events Center and in the south parking lot outside the main entrance to the Berry they can just toss the teddy bears out their windows as they drive by,” said Harvath.

Last year over 480 teddy bears were collected and distributed to families in need for Christmas morning.