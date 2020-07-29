The Salvation Army, a resource during the pandemic

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Salvation Army of Marquette County hasn’t seen as much foot traffic as normal during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they say they are still busy helping out their community.

“Serving people over the phone or we’ve got a reception window,” said Captain Doug Winters. “So that includes our lunchtime feeding program which is all to go and then our food pantry.”

They’ve had to implement a delivery system.

“Marq-Tran was shut down as we started delivering food baskets to people’s homes,” said Winters. “Out of that, we reached a whole other group of people that we have never been able to serve before. Think of an elderly person that couldn’t get on public transportation. We ran into a lady just last week. 80-years-old. We were delivering to one of her neighbors and just in that interaction, talking to her, she’s never been able to get a food pantry basket and so now we’ve got her on the list.”

Winters says their lunch program during this time has gone through the roof.

“All of our lunches are to go,” said Winters. “And so people have been picking up extra lunches, taking them to their neighbors, taking them to shut-ins and that’s been an exciting thing to see that we’re serving more people that way.”

While this is a time where many people are asking for help, others are asking how they can help the cause.

“We’ve had a lot of people connecting and asking about volunteer opportunities in the middle of this crisis,” said Winters. “People just stopping in and asking, what can I do, how can I get involved and that’s been very encouraging to see that people are wanting to get involved and help their community.”

Winters says volunteers are always needed for unpacking and sorting food. If you can’t volunteer your time, he says they are always accepting non-perishable food items for their pantry.

For more information on services they provide or to help out, call (906) 228-2930.

