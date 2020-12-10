The Salvation Army Marquette County receives generous donation from Kaufman Foundation

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Salvation Army is seeing a greater need in the community this year. A generous donation made today is helping them fulfill that mission.

Board members from the Kaufman Foundation contributed $5,000 to The Salvation Army Marquette County on Thursday. It’s something they have been doing for years and they believe in the difference The Salvation Army is making in the community.

“I think the impact, especially this year with the pandemic, would be that people who never really before had to call on other people for help are getting the help this year. And I think The Salvation Army is a very important part of that,” said Al Edgar, a board member with the Kaufman Foundation.

The funds will go toward purchasing gifts for the upcoming toy shop.

Along with providing meals and food assistance, one of their largest efforts is providing joy and comfort to children and families in need during the holidays.

Jamie Ray with The Salvation Army is the Christmas coordinator and she’s prepping for this year’s toy distribution.

“Typically what we do is set up stations for families to come through and shop. Unfortunately, due to the restrictions of COVID, we have turned it into a curbside-only pickup,” said Ray.

From barbies to basketballs or the comfort of a new blanket, receiving a gift can brighten just about anyone’s day.

“This is my favorite time of year. Being able to see the families excited and happy. It’s a fulfilling job. I was the case manager at The Salvation Army. It’s how I started and then ended up with the Christmas fun stuff. I mean this is the best part of the year. It’s the most fulfilling and the most rewarding.”

The Salvation Army toy distribution is coming up next week on December 17th and December 18th at the Westwood Mall in Marquette. There will also be a distribution in Munising on December 19th.

December 21st will be for those who signed up late.

There is still a need for volunteers. You can call the salvation army at 906-228-2930 to help.

If your family is in need of some help with gifts this year, they are still taking registrations.