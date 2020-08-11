Third Street Marketplace coming to Marquette in 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – It has been nearly two years since Valle’s Supermarket closed. The building has now been sold, and it will soon bring a new look to Third Street.

Joe Constance, the owner of Iron Bay Restaurant and Drinkery, closes on the deal at the end of this week and has big plans in the works. He chose the vacant Valle’s building because of its location.

“I’ve been a Marquette resident my whole life, and Third Street’s always been a busy, viable business area, and growing up here it was always a grocery store and that’s where our family did all our shopping.”

One of the tenants is Cognition Brewing Company out of Ishpeming. The owner plans to keep the Ishpeming location, but expand with a larger brewery at Third Street Marketplace. According to Constance, this new brewery location will be able to sit up to 150 people and include an outdoor patio.

Other tenants include a pizza shop, a hair salon, and Peace Pie Company.

Constance is still hoping to put a grocery store in the marketplace.

“My first priority was to see if I could get a grocery store in here because the community I think needs a grocery store at this location. Not something to compete with Meijer or Wal-mart, but a small community grocery store. But I have yet been able to do that. I have yet to do that. I have a couple people left that may be interested.”

The entire building, inside and out, will be extensively renovated. The old supermarket will be remodeled over the winter. Constance hopes Third Street Marketplace will be open by May 1, 2021.

