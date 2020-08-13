Three critically injured after collision with semi-truck in Munising Township

MUNISING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) — Wednesday night, the Alger County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls reporting a personal injury accident involving a semi-tractor trailer and passenger car on M-28 and Star Siding Road in Munising Township.

The semi-tractor trailer was occupied by one person while the passenger car was occupied by three people.

The preliminary investigation concluded that both the passenger car and semi-tractor trailer were traveling westbound on M-28 when the passenger car slowed down and pulled over near the intersection of Star Siding Rd.

The passenger car then attempted to make a U-turn and ultimately drove into the oncoming path of the semi-tractor trailer. The passenger car was struck in the driver’s side portion of the vehicle.

All three occupants of the passenger car were transported to U.P. Health Systems in Marquette.

One subject was air lifted from the scene by Guardian Flight while the other two were transported by Alger EMS. All three subjects are considered in critical condition.

The operator of the semi-tractor trailer was uninjured. No names are being released at this time as the accident is still under investigation.

Local 3 will update this story once more information becomes available.

