Tom Baldini Scholarship fundraiser December 20

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Vango’s Pizza and Cocktail Lounge will host a takeout fundraiser on December 20 for the Tom Baldini Scholarship Fund.

To participate in the fundraiser, you can preorder your food on Saturday, December 19 for pickup between noon and 7:00 P.M on December 20. You can order Vango’s Sunday Special – a Large Pizza, Large Greek Salad and Waffle Fries for $25.00 – and Vango’s will donate $10.00 to the Tom Baldini Scholarship Fund, up to the first 150 orders.

“Tom Baldini was a teacher to many of us in Marquette. He shared his passion for political science and public service, and made a mark,” explains Michele Butler, co-owner of Vango’s. “Clark Lambros, Sr., founder of Vango’s Pizza and Cocktail Lounge, was a political science graduate of Bradley University, and he and Tom were friends. For those reasons, and more, we are proud to partner with the Education Foundation to support his scholarship which is given every year to a graduating MAPS student.”

Linda Winslow, President of the Education Foundations adds, “We want to thank Vango’s for their generosity during the Covid-19 crisis, which has been especially tough on local restaurants, for continuing to give back to their community. We hope that many families will order a delicious Vango’s pizza on December 20th!”

