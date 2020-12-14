Toys for Tots donates trailer full of presents to Salvation Army

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – While snow swirled in the air on Monday afternoon, volunteers from Toys for Tots of Marquette County were busy spreading holiday cheer.

A 16 foot trailer that was stuffed to the roof with toys was unloaded on Monday. The toys for the Salvation Army of Marquette County were only half of their collections this year. The other half was split between the Marquette and Gwinn St. Vincent De Paul locations.

Tracey Tippett, coordinator of Toys for Tots for Marquette County gave the volunteers their orders and jumped into action. She was handing over bags of toys and boxes of books as fast as those helping her could get there.

Tippett said despite being short 40 donation boxes at area businesses, in addition to the MDHHS temporary restrictions, they were not able to collect as many toys.

“A lot of the businesses sent in monetary donations, so we went shopping with them. So we did spend over $10,000.00 buying toys between Menard’s, Meijer, and Walmart.”

If you’re looking for a way to make a difference but weren’t able to donate or go shopping, Tippett says there’s never a bad time to help a neighbor.

“We can still take donations, there are still a few more spots out there. Monetary donations we can always use and save them for next year. Just because Christmas is December 25th does not mean we stop until next October.”