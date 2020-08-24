Traffic Alert: Construction along 550 near Sugarloaf Mountain

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette County officials announced Monday that construction has begun along County Road 550. The project adds more parking to the Sugarloaf Mountain Area and creates a deceleration lane and by-pass lane.

For the next two weeks, construction crews will be active in the area. Drivers are asked to slow down in the area and to be more alert.

The new parking lot will be placed south of the existing lot and is expected to be finished by September. It will contain 100 parking spots and include large areas for RV’s and buses. The final phase of the project will be improvements to the north lot. Those will not start until the south lot is finished.