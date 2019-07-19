Travel Marquette announces Trail Talks partnership with Noquemanon Trail Network

MARQUETTE — Set on the shores of Lake Superior, Travel Marquette is excited to announce its Trail Talks partnership with Noquemanon Trail Network (NTN), leading trail network in the Central Upper Peninsula of Michigan, to deliver enriching and engaging trail talks and expert-led tours of the region throughout the 2019 summer and fall season.

“By partnering with Noquemanon Trail Network on these Trail Talks, we’ll be able provide education and etiquette on using the trails, waterfalls, vistas and rivers, making them more safely accessible than ever before,” says Susan Estler, Executive Director of Travel Marquette. “The series of talks are geared towards all audiences and interests, from fishing to foraging, so there’s something for everyone.”

NTN’s mission is to secure, develop, maintain and promote the use of non-motorized trail networks throughout the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The NTN trail system is built for a wide range of users from hikers to mountain bikers with all rider styles and skills in mind – such as flow, technical, jump, freeride and kids/beginners. The singletrack system has received national acclaim as a premier mountain bike destination and has also received recognition on an international platform.

“A goal of our organization is to not only promote the use of the trails but also educate the public on proper trail use in order to maintain the natural and untouched beauty of the system we have in place today,” says Lori Hauswith, Executive Director of NTN. “This partnership will help us show the diversity of the trails and opportunities they provide as well as how to properly care for and respect one’s natural surroundings.”

Trail Talks will be free to the public at different trail heads in and around Marquette. To register for any of the upcoming trail talks, please visit the event page here.

Upcoming Trail Talks:

Wild Provisions: Wednesday, July 24 (6:30 p.m.; Tourist Park Trailhead)

Local mushroom and native plant expert Sue Belanger will kick off this season’s trail talks with a fascinating, guided foraging trip. Exploring what is native and abundant, discerning the subtle differences between edible and poisonous plants and how to use and harvest those that are edible and safe will be covered. Register for free here.

Trails on the Rise: Wednesday, August 7 (6:30 p.m.; South Trails Trailhead)

Nick Simon, owner of Superior Outfitters, is leading this insider’s guide to fishing. Nick will show trekkers his favorite fishing holes as well as go over basic and advanced equipment, technique and local regulations. This local expert is an unparalleled resource when it comes to making a catch this summer! Please note, this trail talk will be limited to 20 people. Register for free here.

Tails and Trails: Wednesday, August 21 (6:30 p.m.; South Trails Trailhead)

For those who bring their pups on the trail, local Lindsay McWebb is sharing some best practices on trail etiquette, leash laws and furry-friend safety. The trails can get busy with bikers, hikers, other dogs and even horses so Lindsay will also be giving a demonstration on equipment for biking and running with dogs. Register for free here.

The Way of the Compass Rose: Friday, August 23 (6:30 p.m.; Forestville Trailhead)

Bill Thompson of popular outfitter Down Wind Sports will discuss the essentials needed on different types of hikes. Trekkers will learn about map and compass navigation, route planning, preparedness and what to do if they get lost. In this talk, Bill will equip hikers and backpackers with all the essential knowledge needed to get out and enjoy the serenity of nature. Maps and compasses for use will be provided to those that do not bring one. Register for free here.

Speak for the Trees: Wednesday, August 28 (6:30 p.m.; Forestville Trailhead)

Rick Hill, forester with the Department of Natural Resources, is an expert on smart hiking. During this talk, he will present how forest management mimics the natural process, the natural disturbance cycle of forests in the Forestville area, how and why trees grow where they do and forest health threats.

On a state-wide scale, Rick will explain the history of forest management in Michigan and the Forestville area, the economics of forest management in the Upper Peninsula, the environmental costs and benefits of using wood products, as well as the future of Michigan forests. Register for free here.

Board of Light and Power and Me: Friday, September 6 (6:30 p.m.; Board of Light and Power Trailhead)

Tom St. John, a 30-year veteran from the Marquette Board of Light and Power, will illuminate the power and necessity of hydroelectric production for the area. Trekkers will learn about the evolution of the technology and the future of harnessing hydropower, specifically in new building projects. Register for free here.

Rock’n Marquette: Friday, September 13 (6:30 p.m.; South Trails Trailhead)

Exploration geologist Mark DeHoog is leading a fascinating talk on rock formations, the effects of mining and the Earth’s composition. Trekkers will take an expert-led look at different material and learn how to find and differentiate different rocks and minerals. Register for free here.

Picture This: Wednesday, October 16 (6:30 p.m.; Board of Light and Power Trailhead)

Expert photographer Shawn Malone shows trekkers how to capture the beauty of fall foliage with all levels of equipment – including smartphones! Shawn will unveil some of her favorite locations and show how lighting, weather, and perspective can dramatically affect images. Register for free here.

