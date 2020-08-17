Tree fell on man in Champion Township

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a personal injury accident in a remote area in Northern Champion Township Friday afternoon.

A group of off road vehicles were riding through Mulligan Truck Trail in Champion Township, when one vehicle got stuck and another person in their group tried to winch the vehicle out.

The winch was fastened to a dead tree and the tree fell on 59-year-old Gregory Dehring from Roger City, Michigan.

Dehring received injuries to his back and chest areas.

Due to the remote area, Valley Med Helicopter was requested to assist in transport.

