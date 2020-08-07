Trump campaign to open field office in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — On Saturday, the Republican National Committee, Trump Campaign, and Michigan GOP, will host the grand opening of the “Trump Victory” Marquette County field office for their in-person campaigning in the Upper Peninsula.
Michigan Rep. Jack Bergman will be in attendence to help launch the new campaign field office.
The event will be Saturday August 8 at 3 p.m. located at 148 West Washington Street in Downtown Marquette.
WJMN Local 3 will be attending the event and will have more coverage leading into next week.
