Trump campaign to open field office in Marquette

North Central UP

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this June 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. The coronavirus pandemic isn’t going away anytime soon, but campaigns are still forging ahead with in-person organizing. The pandemic upended elections this year, forcing campaigns to shift their organizing activities almost entirely online and compelling both parties to reconfigure their conventions. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — On Saturday, the Republican National Committee, Trump Campaign, and Michigan GOP, will host the grand opening of the “Trump Victory” Marquette County field office for their in-person campaigning in the Upper Peninsula.

Michigan Rep. Jack Bergman will be in attendence to help launch the new campaign field office.

The event will be Saturday August 8 at 3 p.m. located at 148 West Washington Street in Downtown Marquette.

WJMN Local 3 will be attending the event and will have more coverage leading into next week.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story