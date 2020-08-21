TruNorth helps fund two water bottle filling stations at Ishpeming Public Schools

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) — TruNorth Federal Credit Union, a local non-profit financial institution, made a generous donation of $1,010 to Ishpeming Schools to fund two new water bottle filling stations.

The water bottle filling stations are more sanitary than traditional drinking fountains, a needed upgrade for the district during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It has been a constant work in progress to create a plan that blends the concerns of safety for staff and students and maximizing student academic success,” said Seth Hoopingarner, Principal of Ishpeming Middle and High School.

“It is strongly recommended to not allow the use of traditional drinking fountains, due to difficulty in sanitizing those devices. Converting to bottle fillers will allow individuals to access drinking water in a hands-free manner that will minimize cross contamination and the spread of germs.”

The credit union is now a sponsor for one new water bottle filling station in both the middle and high school.

“We understand that COVID-19 has greatly impacted our local school districts and we are excited to help,” said Steve Smith, President/CEO of TruNorth.

“Keeping our kids and communities safe and healthy will always be a top priority for TruNorth.”

